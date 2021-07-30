Fearing Afghan ‘civil war’ spillover, Sindh orders to boost intelligence

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday directed the police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to beef up security and enhance the coordinated intelligence work in the wake of expected spillover effects of the ‘civil war’ in Afghanistan.

“Advancement of the Taliban in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of United States troops would likely to rise insurgency there, which might affect Pakistan, particularly Karachi in terms of terrorism and influx of illegal immigrants and for that “we have to be prepared,” he said while presiding over the Apex Committee meeting.

The committee, while reviewing major crimes in the province during 2021, observed that terrorist, target killing and kidnapping for ransom incidents had almost come to an end, but murders and extortion cases had increased by 25 percent and 65 percent respectively as compared to 2020. It was noted that the rise in extortion and killing incidents was the result of operation in Katcha area, and personal enmities and disputes.

Additional IG Special Branch Ghulam Nabi Memon told the meeting that the clashes between the Taliban and the Afghan government might bring illegal immigrants to the province, particularly in Karachi and likely to rise criminal activities for generating funds to meet their requirements. The chief minister directed the law enforcement agencies to speed up their targeted operation against the terrorists. He said an eagle eye might be set on the banned outfits and their activities.

It was decided to enhance security everywhere in Sindh and improve sectarian harmony by meeting with ulema. The chief minister decided to revamp the intelligence set-up of Special Branch and directed the IG police to enhance level of preparedness. He also ordered to monitor hate content on social media and other suspicious activities. Some elements will try to increase sectarian hatred, which will not to be tolerated, he said.