Punjab schools to reopen on August 2

Following a meeting between the federal and provincial education ministers, the recommendation to extend summer vacations for schools in Punjab has been rejected by the government. Taking to Twitter, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced the decision that schools will reopen from August 2 in the province. Murad Raas announced that all schools will be operating at 50% capacity on any given day. Schools have been advised to follow all safety regulations and strictly comply with COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). During the meeting of the education ministers, it was discussed how students have already suffered a lot, therefore, it was decided that the government should make no more compromises when it comes to education. Provinces have made the decisions based on the number of coronavirus cases. It was also advised to open schools at a later date for districts where COVID-19 positivity ratios are higher.













