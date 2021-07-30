All-out resources being utilised to curb polio in Punjab: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yamin Rashid has said on Thursday that the government is utilising its all-out sources to curb polio in the province.

Chairing a meeting of the provincial anti-polio task Force held at Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat in Lahore, she urged the need for making joint efforts by all stakeholders to eradicate polio.

She said that a comprehensive anti-polio campaign was being launched in 11 districts of Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh and Okara from August 2 to 6.

Dr Yasmin Rashid assured that she would personally monitor the anti-polio campaign. She said that more than 9.4 million children would be administered the polio vaccine during this campaign. The minister said the training had been imparted to all polio workers to turn this anti-polio campaign into a success. She said that more than 67,000 staff members over 27,000 polio teams would perform their duties in the anti-polio campaign. She said that polio workers had also been trained for coronavirus SOPs.

The minister said that the role of parents had great importance in a successful anti-polio campaign. She urged the parents to administer polio drops to their children to protect them from lifelong disability. She said that the PTI government was determined to make Pakistan polio-free. Yasmin directed to carry out the anti-polio campaign in an effective manner, keeping in view the large population and 100 per cent target would be achieved in 11 districts. She said that all commissioners and deputy commissioners should personally monitor the anti-polio campaign. She said that the corona vaccination target in Punjab was also being achieved successfully. The meeting reviewed the measures taken to eradicate polio from the province.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care Sarah Aslam and Additional Secretary Sindh Irshad briefed the health minister on the steps taken to eradicate polio. The representatives of UNICEF and other stakeholders also expressed their views. Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari, Additional Secretary Sundas Irshad and the representatives of UNICEF attended the meeting.