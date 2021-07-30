Kanwal stresses speedy trial in cases related to women

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development and Special Initiative Kanwal Shuzab on Thursday condemned the barbaric killing of Noor Mukadam and stressed the need for provision of speedy trial against the culprit. Talking to PTV news channel, Kanwal Shuzab suggested reforms in prevailing justice system as long trails of the court cases caused for a delay in justice.

She said that the country would never be able to come out of an economic crisis without judicial reforms.

Replying to a query, she said that PTI-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has put the country on right track as economy boosted with excellent pace.

She said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the most popular party among masses due to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.