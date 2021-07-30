CM’s wife plants sapling

Spouse of Punjab chief minister Sophia Usman planted a sapling at Government Graduate Apwa College under monsoon plantation drive and inaugurated the plant for Pakistan’s Day campaign in girls colleges by cutting the ribbon. She also cut a cake at the auditorium with the staff. Director colleges and faculty members were present on this occasion.

Talking on the occasion, Sophia said planting trees is the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Planting trees is a voluntary charity that benefits coming generations for a long time, she added. She appealed to the students to take an active part in the tree plantation drive as trees provide shelter. Plantation will also benefit future generations as it helps to protect the environment and wildlife, she added.

Principal Dr Naima Khurshid said one million saplings will be planted across Punjab under the Plant for Pakistan Day campaign. A target of 500 and 200 saplings has been fixed for large and small-scale colleges in Lahore, she added.