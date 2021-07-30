PRCS on high alert for rain emergency

Pakistan Red Crescent Society has put its national headquarters, provincial and district branches, hospitals, ambulances, first aiders, and volunteers on high alert following continuous rain spells throughout the country.

Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq chaired a meeting with PRCS management and officers here at National Headquarters on Thursday to review the measures and contingency plan. He asked all the relevant departments and emergency response teams to keep on standby in Islamabad as well as in all other provinces as the Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rains while also warned of flash & urban flooding.

PRCS Chairman directed officers of the Disaster Management, Emergency Response, and Ambulance Fleet Department to be fully prepared to facilitate citizens in the event of any untoward situation. He further directed the disaster management department to make arrangements for rain emergencies and ensure the presence of doctors and paramedics round the clock in all the Red Crescent hospitals of the country. In addition, the PRCS control room set up at its National Headquarters in Islamabad is constantly monitoring the situation.

In a message, PRCS Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq also asked the citizens to avoid unessential travels and asked people to avoid going out of their homes unnecessarily “The people should also adopt precautionary measures as thunderstorms have been predicted in different parts of the country. The people should avoid standing under trees, big hoarding boards, and electric poles,” he added.

Abrar ul Haq said that PRCS is fully ready and prepared to augment response efforts of government, Pak Army, NDMA, PDMA, rescue and relief departments for risk reduction, mitigation, relief and rehabilitation in the wake of any calamity or disasters following the strong and continuous monsoon currents adding that PRCS volunteers are devotedly working to help out people during disasters and are always ready to respond in the time of need.