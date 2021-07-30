NA speaker, Azeri FM discuss issues of mutual interest

The Pakistan parliamentary delegation, headed by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, has called on Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday. The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and also deliberated on the prospects of enhancing cooperation in various fields.

The speaker felicitated the Azeri foreign minister on the liberation of territories from Armenia. Pakistan strongly supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and advocated Baku’s stance on the Nagorno Karabakh issue, he added.

The speaker emphasised the need for operationalising direct flights between Azerbaijan and Pakistan for promoting people-to-people contacts between the two brotherly countries.

He further underscored the importance of relaxation of visa policies, particularly for the students, on the two sides. He proposed that the prominent educational institutions in the two countries should collaborate for joint research, joint degree programmes as well as student and faculty exchanges.

For his part, the Azeri foreign minister thanked the speaker for the meeting and lauded the proposals. He assured that the suggestions will be taken up with the concerned quarters.

Bayramov further said that Azerbaijan strongly supported Pakistan on its just and legitimate stance over the issue of Jammu & Kashmir.