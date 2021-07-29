Flora & fauna preservation in focus under Ravi Urban City project, PM informed

Lahore’s upcoming Ravi Urban City is being designed under a modern forestation policy to address the environmental hazards of the metropolitan, Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed on Thursday.

The prime minister, who chaired a review meeting on Ravi Urban City and Lahore Central Business District, was informed that the comprehensive policy would include protection of the existing forests and establishment of green areas including public parks and botanical gardens.

It was also informed that bird sanctuaries and butterfly parks as per international standards and in consultation with experts, will be another highlight of the policy.

The prime minister was apprised that a 24,000-kanal Jhoke Forest, to be set up in Ravi City, would be the first of its kind in the country which will be monitored by smart sensors.

The project has been partnered with Huawei for technical support. A Knowledge Park, spreading over 150 acres, will be set up in vicinity.

It was highlighted that over 1,000 industries would be set up within the country’s first Renewable Industrial Zone, spread over an area of 2000 acres in Ravi Urban City.

The Industrial Zone will offer the facilities like Information Technology parks, cold storage, landfill sites, low-pollution and green industry, green reserves and water treatment plants. In addition, a waste power plant will be installed in the project.

On Central Business District, the prime minister was updated that a revenue of Rs 13 billion was expected from the auction of five plots on August 4, 2021 in the first phase. The second phase will be also be held in near future.

In his remarks, the prime minister said both the projects would play a key role in resolving the problems of Lahore city and promote economic activity.

He directed formulation of a comprehensive strategy for the unhindered progress on the projects.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, Vice Chairman Lahore Development Authority Sheikh Muhammad Imran.

Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Provincial Minister for Housing Punjab Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority Imran Amin and senior officials participated through video-link.

The meeting was also briefed in detail about Sapphire Bay, to which the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of work.