Kubra and Gohar Rasheed reveal their marriage plans

Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed are both phenomenal and versatile Pakistani actors and share a strong bond of friendship.

The duo will be seen together in an upcoming movie “London nahi jaunga”.

Recently, the two actors appeared in a TV show where they talked about their wedding plans.

In the show, Kubra and Gohar were asked to share their wedding plans on which Gohar replied first saying, “I have no such plans of getting married yet and I haven’t even think about it”. After his reply, the host got shocked and insisted to share his plans but he was so hesitant and answered “I will go home and think about it now”.

After not getting any updates from Gohar Rasheed, the host turned towards Kubra and asked, “What about you girl, when will you get married?” To which she replied, “I am good, honestly the one thing I have realised is that the maturity, independence and self-growth you achieve while living alone, that’s what you cannot seek with someone else. And I am a firm believer of my mother’s saying” If the foundation is not strong we can’t build a building on it” and I think every human is a foundation and you should be strong enough first and then involve someone else with you otherwise you shouldn’t be with someone.”