Alizeh terrified by Danyal Zafar’s prank

Pakistan’s emerging star Alizeh Shah, who is winning hearts with her stunning beauty and outstanding performance, was surprised by singer and model Danyal Zafar in a viral video that is making rounds on the social media platforms.

In the clip, Danyal can be seen surprising the charming actress with his hilarious prank. He tried to frighten the starlet with his sudden and unexpected move that left her in shock.

The mesmerising clip, that went viral on social media, shows Alizeh in orange traditional dress with her newly adopted hairstyle

After recovering from the shock, Alizeh started beating Zafar, who is brother of famous Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar. The mesmerising clip, that went viral on social media, shows Alizeh in orange traditional dress with her newly adopted hairstyle. With her drop-dead gorgeous looks and spectacular acting chops, Shah is attracting massive applause from her admirers. In another viral video, Alizeh can be seen dancing her heart out during a rehearsal. Alizeh Shah keeps fans on their toes by sharing her glamorous pictures and amazing dance videos on her social media pages. Her charismatic persona and heart-capturing beauty work like a magnet. Undoubtedly, she is a force to reckon with.