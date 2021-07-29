Mehwish says time for hashtags over, demands action over gender violence

Famous actor Mehwish Hayat while demanding action against perpetrators of gender-based violence has asked government to explain what steps it has taken to change the system in the country.

Mehwish Hayat took to Twitter and shared that she wants to see action taken against such crimes instead of slogans and hashtags making the rounds.

She added, “Time for women to define our own narrative. We will not be bullied into silence. We will accept no one’s definition of our life, but our own. But men also have an important role to play in sending out the message that real men do not hurt or abuse their partners.”

Hayat went on to add that the laws against women abuse are there but the implementation of those laws is imperative.