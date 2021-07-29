Show-cause notice issued to PM Imran Khan for not holding intra-PTI election

ISLAMABAD: A show-cause notice has been issued to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for not holding an intra-party election in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) as its chairman by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A 14-day period has been given by the organization to Imran Khan to provide answers as to why there has not been an intra-party election in PTI as stipulated in ECP rules.

ECP said in its notice that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had to furnish the details on the intra-party election on Jun 13, and that all the parties are responsible to hold the polls within a given time according to Section 208 of the Election Act 2017.

It said, “… a period not exceeding five years shall intervene between any two elections.”

According to details in the notice, it has been questioned why Imran Khan’s party, PTI, should not be declared ineligible to obtain election symbol for the upcoming election. The election symbol is a requirement for the party to contest elections as per section 215(1) of the election act.

Separately for the ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) chief Pir Pagara and ‘estranged’ PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen in their meeting yesterday, expressed reservations over their treatment at the hands of the government.

According to the inside story of the meeting between both the leaders, Pir Pagara complained about the government’s efforts to woo members of his party to join the PTI.