Hasan Ali becomes Pakistan’s third-fastest to reach 50 wickets milestone in T20Is

Hasan Ali, the Pakistani fast bowler, became the ninth and third Pakistani to reach 50 T20I wickets on Wednesday.

At the first T20I in Bridgetown, the fast bowler hit the milestone when he removed West Indian opener Evin Lewis in the third over.

Hassan became the ninth Pakistani bowler to achieve the century mark in T20Is with Lewis’ wicket.

Only Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, and Imad Wasim have previously achieved this feat.

Among them, Hasan was the third fastest Pakistani to reach the milestone in 38 matches. Former pacer Umar Gul holds the record for achieving the milestone in 36 matches.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Hasan has also become the tenth fastest to reach the 50 wicket milestone in number of matches.

The pacer would have been hoping to see his team win the match on the special day but Pakistan’s match against West Indies was abandoned due to rain.