Shehbaz’s security protocol withdrawn by government

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government has taken back the security guards of opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, in compliance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision of limiting security protocol to politicians and important personalities.

Sources revealed on Thursday that the government has taken back two police guards appointed for the security of PML-N President and opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

The reason that was cited was that the opposition leader office was equivalent to a federal minister and that’s why he was given two security guards. These guards used to accompany Shehbaz during his visit to Islamabad.

The Islamabad police have recalled these two police guards providing protocol duty to Shehbaz, sources added.

Expressing its reservations over the decision of Shehbaz’s protocol curtailment, the PML-N said that the party would raise the matter in the National Assembly.