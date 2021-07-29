Banned outfits must be closely monitored amid changing Afghan situation: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh has ordered all institutions to keep a close check on banned outfits owing to the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

He urged that all law enforcers must closely monitor criminal, sectarian and banned organisations to prevent mishaps in the future.

The Sindh CM said this while chairing a meeting of the provincial apex committee on Thursday. He added that Afghanistan’s situation is changing extensively and therefore, strict security arrangements should be put in place in the province.

They were also ordered to monitor hate content from social media and other suspicious activities.

Some elements will try to increase sectarian hatred, which will not to be tolerated, said CM Shah.

“We have to establish love, brotherhood and unity in our ranks,” the CM said, instructing law enforcement agencies to further strengthen mutual cooperation.