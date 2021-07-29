USF initiates Rs 2.1 bln projects in three districts of Sindh



Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) through Universal Service Fund (USF) has initiated some Rs 2.1 billion projects in three districts of Sindh, Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroz and Khairpur to improve connectivity.

Under this project, a total of 101 towns and Union Councils will be connected through 709.5 km of optic fiber cable, benefiting a population of 2.8 million residents of these areas enabling the communities and ecosystem, on a broader scale, this project will ensure economic prosperity, social inclusiveness, and general networking between communities, said an official of ministry of IT.

During the last 3 years, he said, the Ministry of IT has worked on 9 different projects worth Rs 8.48 billion entailing the provision of mobile broadband services and laid down fiber optical network in Sindh.

Through this, 3,227 Muazas from 26 districts and 230 union councils via 1900 km of fiber optic cable has helped connect a population of 17.5 million to the digital world, he added.