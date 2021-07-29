PTI defeats PML-N, wins PP-38 Sialkot by-election

SIALKOT: Ahsan Saleem, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate has emerged victorious in the PP-38 Sialkot by-election held on Wednesday.

PTI’s Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar came out on top with 60,588 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate came in second place with 53,471 votes, according to results revealed by 165 polling stations.

PTI has won the PP-38 Sialkot seat which was vacated after the death of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker.

میڈیا رپورٹس کے مطابق سیالکوٹ میں بھی PTI کے امیدوار احسن سلیم بریار کامیابی کے قریب ہیں عوام کا یہ اعتماد عمران خان کے سییاسی ویژن کی کامیابی کی علامت ہے، انشاللہ تحریک انصاف نئے نظام کی تشکیل کیلئے اپنی کوششیں جاری رکھے گی۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 28, 2021

Polling continued till 5:00 pm after starting at 8:00 am without a break to elect a representative of the constituency in the provincial legislature.

165 polling stations had been established to collect the votes for the purpose of elections. 68 of them had been declared sensitive and 38 highly sensitive. More than 3,000 police personnel along with over 500 Punjab Rangers personnel had been deployed to ensure law and order.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had also established a control room in the ECP Secretariat to receive polling day complaints.