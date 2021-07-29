Imran Khan lauds Afghan cricket team’s progress

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the Afghan cricket team on Wednesday for their achievements in the face of adversity.

The prime minister made the statements during a Q&A session with a group from the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum (PAYF), which had come to see him at the PM Office.

In response to a query on the promotion of sports in Afghanistan, particularly cricket, Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that no country in the history of cricket has made as much progress in such a short period of time as Afghanistan.

“The position at which Afghanistan stands at the moment in cricket was achieved by other countries in 70 years,” he said.

He claimed that the main reason for the game’s success was that Afghan refugees in Pakistan learned it, which he praised.

The prime minister invited the Afghan cricket team to visit Pakistan on his first visit to Kabul in November 2020.

Afghan cricketers also presented him with a signed bat.

Meanwhile, the inaugural bilateral series between the two countries has been rescheduled to take place in Sri Lanka rather than the United Arab Emirates.

Between September 1 and 5, the three-match ODI series will be held at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

Because the stadiums in the UAE were unavailable due to the second leg of the IPL 2021, which will be played in September, the venue was moved.