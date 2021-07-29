UAE flights to Pakistan suspended till 7 July

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, major UAE airlines Etihad and Emirates have increased flight operations from South Asian countries.

“In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until 07 August 2021,” the airline said in its latest travel advisory.

Passengers who connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Sri Lanka in the previous 14 days will not be allowed to travel to the UAE from any other point.

“UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID-19 protocols, are exempt and may be accepted for travel,” the airline added.

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national carrier, has announced that flights to the Gulf state from India and Pakistan will be suspended until at least August 2.

Passengers were notified of the new guidelines of the airline through social media.

Hi Malik, as per current regulations, all the flight from Pakistan have been suspended until 02 August 2021, subject to extension. Please visit our website here https://t.co/hWA7ZGfiaF for latest update. Thank you. *Mia — Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) July 26, 2021

Flights from the South Asian region to the UAE have been halted for a long time due to the coronavirus.