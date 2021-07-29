IT ministry to execute 17 new projects

The ministry of information technology and telecom would execute 17 new schemes amounting to Rs7,050 million during the current fiscal year.

For new schemes, the government has allocated Rs400 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22) for the establishment of an IT park in Karachi, Rs365.528 million for hybrid power solution solarisation for remote sites in AJK, Rs365.528 million for hybrid power solution solarisation for remote sites in Gilgit Baltistan, Rs160 million for national centers of research innovation and entrepreneurship in AAI and allied technologies (NCRIE-AI) feasibility study and Rs100 million for raising smart capital through the private trading market at PSK (PSEB). While for the ongoing schemes, Rs955 million were allocated for blended virtual education, Rs312 million for the establishment of Sino-Pak center for artificial intelligence, Rs616 million for expansion of cellular services in AJK-GB, and Rs500 million for protection and up-gradation of Pak-China Phase-1 CFC project of establishment of cross border connectivity project.