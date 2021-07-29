Rupee down 57 paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee weakened by 57 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs161.89 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs161.32. According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs161.5 and Rs162.7 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by Rs1.44 and closed at Rs191.38 against the last day’s trading of Rs189.94 the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.47, whereas an increase of Rs2.44 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs224.74 as compared to its last closing of Rs222.30. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 15 paisas each to close at Rs44.07 and Rs43.16 respectively.













