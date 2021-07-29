Daily Covid-19 case count crosses 4,000 for first time in two months

Pakistan’s daily Covid-19 case count crossed 4,000 for the first time in two months Wednesday after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported 4,119 fresh infections.

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 56,952 on Wednesday as 4,119 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 7,020 people recovered from the disease. Forty-four patients died, 39 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and five in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the NCOC.

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh, followed by Punjab. Out of the total 44 deaths, 20 died during treatment on ventilators. There are 2,898 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 176 of them admitted during past 24 hours in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The national Covid positivity ratio on Wednesday was recorded at 7.8 percent. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad

34%, Lahore 20%, Peshawar 17% and Karachi 17%. The maximum oxygen beds were also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 43%, Karachi 52%, Abbottabad 27% and Islamabad 29%. Around 294 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Some 52,291 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 18,737 in Sindh, 18,029 in Punjab, 8,600 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,404 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,878 in Balochistan, 782 in GB, and 861 in AJK. Around 935,742 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,015,827 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 23,370, Balochistan 29,861, GB 7,896, ICT 86,226, KP 142,400, Punjab 354,312 and Sindh 371,762.