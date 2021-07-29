Mazari wants Zahir Jaffer’s parents put on no-fly list

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Wednesday said that the names of the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, should also be added to the Provincial Identification List (PNIL), so they are prohibited from flying abroad, a private TV channel reproted.

“The parents of the suspect are American citizens. They should also be included in the PNIL,” she said, in reference to Zahir’s names already having been added to the list. “Such crimes should be coordinated at the provincial level,” said the minister during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Human Rights.

Mazari said that in the Khadija Siddiqui stabbing case, the attacker secured an early release, which should not have happened. She added that the Shahrukh Jatoi case was also revived with much difficulty. The minister said that she is in touch with Noor Mukadam’s family. “Noor Mukadam’s family is satisfied with the police investigation [so far],” she said.

Meanwhile, the SSP Investigation informed the committee that the incident took place at around 8pm on July 20 and that Zahir was arrested from the scene of the crime that same night. He said that two domestic workers were also arrested, besides Zahir. The SSP said that employees of Therapy Works have been made part of the investigation, as have close friends of the suspect.