Punjab government promotes provincial harmony: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday conducted rapid visits of six different districts in eight hours while going to Multan by road. He inspected Satghara, Okara, Sahiwal, Chicha Watni. Mian Channu and Khanewal and issued various directions to the administration about different matters. He also inspected the mausoleum of the Mir Chakar Azam Rind at Satghara to review the restoration work.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said the Punjab government has restored the grandeur of the mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam Rind, and this step is a strong message of brotherhood and affinity to the Baloch people who have a special regard for Mir Chakar. The Punjab government has promoted provincial harmony while giving a message of brotherhood to the people of Balochistan, he said. “We are uniting hearts and are ready to serve the brethren living in Balochistan,” the CM added. Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam, PTI leaders and DC Okara were present.

Later, the CM inspected cleanliness arrangements in Okara and appreciated the performance of DC Ali Ejaz. He directed early completion of repair of roads in Okara city and inaugurated monsoon pre-plantation drive by planting a sapling at a civil rest house. PTI ticket holders met with CM and apprised him about different problems of the people. The CM assured that every city, including Okara, will be made part of the development process to accomplish the vision of composite development.

Separately, the CM chaired a meeting at Circuit House Sahiwal to review the law and order situation and pace of development work. He directed to continue a crackdown against criminals and asked the police to best perform to provide a peaceful atmosphere to the people. A third-party audit of development projects will also be held to maintain construction standards, he said. The CM directed to expedite vaccination drive across Punjab, including Sahiwal, as it would ensure safety from coronavirus.

The CM expressed his resentment over the poor cleanliness situation, as well as poor road conditions, in Chichawatni city, while expressing displeasure over the presence of stagnant water in some areas. The CM directed that rainwater should be immediately drained out. He commended the administration over the satisfactory cleanliness situation, saying that he is happy over cleanliness arrangements and good condition of roads.

Chief Whip Abbas Ali Shah, DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and others were also present.

AIR VICE-MARSHAL ZAFAR ASLAM CALLS ON CM: Meanwhile, Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam called on Buzdar at his office. On the occasion, the CM appreciated the professionalism of the PAF in defending the aerial boundaries of the country, adding that PAF eagles are the heroes of the country who have always bravely safeguarded Pakistan. The nation is proud of the PAF eagles who have always given a befitting reply to the enemy whenever it looked upon Pakistan with an evil eye, he added.

Moreover, the chief minister expressed displeasure over the delay in giving employment to the heirs of government employees who died during service.

Expressing displeasure, the CM sought a report from all administrative departments and field formations about pending cases under Rule 17A of Punjab Civil Servants Rules, 1974. The CM has emphasized that heirs of deceased government employees have a legal right of employment under Rule 17A adding that delay deprives them of their due right of employment.

Buzdar has directed the line departments to remain alert amid torrential rains and the possibility of the overflowing of Nullah Lai in Rawalpindi. He directed that the administration, PDMA and Rescue 1122 should remain fully alert for relief activities. He directed to drain out rainwater from low-lying areas by using every possible resource. The citizens should not face any difficulty and any leniency would not be tolerated, the CM added.