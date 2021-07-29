PNS Zulfiqar visits St Petersburg, reaffirms collaboration with Russia

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Zulfiqar has returned to operational deployment after a successful visit to Saint Petersburg, Russia for participating in the 325th Russian Navy Day Parade.

During the ship stay at Saint Petersburg, Mission Commander and Commanding Officer PNS Zulfiqar called on Commander Leningrad Naval Base Captain Saloshin Andrev and Deputy Governor External Relations Evgeny D Grigoriev at St Petersburg, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest were discussed. The dignitaries expressed enormous goodwill and warmth for Pakistan Navy and thanked it for participation in the Russian Navy Day Parade.

The Mission Commander conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Russia in general and the Russian Federation Navy (RFN) in particular.

Mission Commander also extended his gratitude for the wholehearted support provided by RFN in making the ship’s stay comfortable. Later, Mission Commander and Commanding Officer also attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Piskaryevskoe Cemetery.

In addition, a ceremony was hosted onboard PNS Zulfiqar to acknowledge Russian Navy Day.

A large number of Russian government officials, diplomatic core and Russian Federation Navy officers attended the event.

PNS Zulfiqar’s port visit and participation in the Russian Naval Parade is a reaffirmation of growing collaboration between the navies and to further foster friendly relations between the two. Pakistan Navy Ship also conducted bilateral exercise ‘Arabian Monsoon’ with Russian Federation Ship Odintsovo on the return passage.