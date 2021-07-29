Sajid Sadpara claims to secure his father’s body

Sajid Ali Sadpara, the son of late climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara has summited K2 for the second time along with teammates Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly and Nepal’s Pasang Kaji Sherpa on early Wednesday.

Previously, Sajid Sadpara summited K2 at the age of 20 in 2019.

Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) in a press statement said the team after ascending the peak was now busy recovering bodies of Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr. The three mountaineers went missing on February 5 near the Bottleneck on K2 as they attempted to make a winter ascent.

“Remarkably, Ukrainian Dmytro Semerenko summited without supplementary O2. While his teammate Irina Galay became the first Ukrainian woman to summit K2,” Haidri said about another mountaineering outfit.

“From the Alpomania team, Valentyn Sypavin and Pavel Sidorenko from Ukraine and Olga Koroleva, Aleksander Logachev, Kirill Semeshkin, and Vladimir Belkovich from Russia summited,” he added.

Haidri also shared a list of 21 other climbers who also successfully reached atop the K2 on Wednesday. They include Garrett Christian Madison, Conan Tundra Bliss, Robert Kelso Smith, Rebecca Jane Ferry, Jonathan Christian Gupta, Chase Allan Merriam, Kenton Edward Cool, Robert Richard Lucas, Oksana Litynska, Aang Phurba Sherpa, Siddhi Bahadur Tamang, Dorje Gyeljen Sherpa, Pasdawa Sherpa, Kamdorji Sherpa, Mingdorchi Sherpa, Dawa Nupu Sherpa, Lhakpa Wongchu Sherpa, Mingma R Sherpa, Muhammad Ali, Hussain Ali and Zakir Hussain.

Meanwhile, Sajid Ali Sadpara tweeted: “I have secured the body of our hero [Muhammad Ali Sadpara] at C-4. An Argentinean climber has been a great help in bringing the body above the bottleneck till C-4. I offered Fatiha & recited Holy Quran on behalf of the whole nation.”