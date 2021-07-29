Squash legend Jan Sher seeks govt help for treatment

Squash legend Jan Sher Khan has written a letter to secretary National Health Services seeking medical treatment for him and his spouse at government expenditures.

Enumerating his record and historic successes in the field of squash, in the letter, a copy of which is available with Daily Times, Jan Sher Khan said that during his professional career, he had undergone extreme hard work and training due to which he received multiple injuries and diagnosed with several health problems.

“Now, I and my wife are prescribed for regular treatment by doctors,” writes the squash legend, who, in his career from 1988 to 1998 continuously ranked number one squash player. His longest winning streak in top-level professional sports is also recorded by Guinness World Records.

The 51-year-old Jansher won a record eight World Open titles and six British Open crowns during his illustrious career. The iconic player also bagged Pakistan Open six times and the World Super Series four times. Jansher overcame compatriot and world squash king Jahangir Khan in several finals, including the 1993 World Open decider in Karachi.

In his letter, the squash legends added that he is the only player in the history of the game that despite two decades following retirement, nobody has been able to break his world records. Keeping in view his tremendous services for Pakistan, the government also awarded him President Pride of Performance in 1989, Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1994 and Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 1998.

Given his par excellence performance in squash and being a recipient of the country’s highest awards, he hoped his request for medical treatment at the government’s expense will be given sympathetic consideration.

The back and knee problems kept troubling Jansher throughout his career and eventually led to his retirement. Just last year, he underwent double back surgery at a private hospital in Peshawar.