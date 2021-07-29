Sarwar urges opp to accept AJK election results

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the opposition can’t pressurise Prime Minister Imran Khan with the threat of protests. PTI will confront the political opponents on all fronts.

He stated this while talking to Provincial Minister Sardar Asif Nikai at Governor House. He further said that the government cannot be intimidated by the opposition’s actions against the government, adding that instead of doing confrontational politics, the opposition should accept the election results of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as the people have voted for PTI, not for opposition. He said that the opposition cannot intimidate the government with threats of protests or sit-ins in the federal capital. PM Khan had never been intimated by such threats in the past nor will he be in future, he asserted. The governor said that the people have given a mandate to the PTI to rule for five years, so the general elections will be held on time in 2023.

Talking about electoral reforms, he said that the government’s decision on electoral reforms is to make the elections fair and transparent, but the opposition is pursuing a policy of stubbornness and ego on this issue as well. He said that the opposition will tacitly support rigging by opposing electronic voting, adding that if the opposition wants transparent elections, then it should support the government in electoral reforms. He urged the opposition to change its attitude and policy and support the government in making the electoral process transparent in the larger national interest.Sarwar said that PM Khan always takes bold decisions in the interest of the country and the nation. “Today, uniform development has been started all over Pakistan and the country is becoming stronger and prosperous in every field,” he said, adding that the government is taking practical steps to provide all basic facilities, including education and health to the general public.