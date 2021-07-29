Khattak for Belarus, Pakistan collaboration in armed personnel training

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Wednesday emphasised that Belarus and Pakistan should enhance bilateral collaboration in training of armed personnel, transfer of technology and sharing of defence-related expertise.

Khattak-who is currently in Dushanbe, Tajikistan to attend the meeting of defence ministers of the Shangai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) -met Defence Minister of Belarus, Lieutenant-General Viktor Khrenin on the sideline of the conference, said a news release here received.

Khattak said, “Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Belarus bilaterally and in the context of EU.”

He also underscored the importance of enhancing interaction between the defence forces of Pakistan and Belarus.

The defence minister highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating peace efforts in Afghanistan.

“China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) does not have any military designs, and the project will contribute towards peace, stability and economic development in the region,” Khattak told his Belarusian counterpart.

The defence ministers of both countries expressed satisfaction over the ongoing defence collaboration between Islamabad and Minsk and agreed to work together to achieve the common goal of regional peace and security.

They also agreed to work together to further strengthen their bilateral cooperation in the field of defence, it added.