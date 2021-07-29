Pakistan, Bahrain agree on collaboration in diverse areas

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom Bahrain Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa here on Wednesday. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to work in close collaboration in the areas of mutual interest, the foreign minister said on twitter. The foreign minister, who arrived in Bahrain on a two-day official visit of the Kingdom earlier in the day, said that during the meeting with Bahrain’s Deputy Prime Minister he shared Pakistan’s focus on geo economics, connectivity and as a partner for peace and development. Foreign Minister Qureshi also had a separate meeting with his counterpart from Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani ahead of the Joint Ministerial Conference.













