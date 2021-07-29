SNGPL holds vaccination camps

In view of the directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Sui Northern Gas organised Corona vaccination camps for general public in Islamabad, Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan.

The camps were organised in collaboration with DHO Islamabad, Khyber Medical University Peshawar and DHQ Hospital Dera Ismail Khan. A large number of people benefitted from the camps held at Islamabad regional office, Peshawar regional office and Dera Ismail Khan sub-area office, and get themselves vaccinated.