Biden says US must ‘do better on Covid vaccinations

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Americans “still need to do better” on Covid-19 vaccinations, as US health authorities tightened mask guidelines for parts of the country where infections are surging once again. In a statement following the move by the Centers for Disease Control to require the vaccinated to mask up indoors in high-risk areas, Biden said he would lay out new steps on Thursday to overcome a lag in vaccinations. In a separate address to the US intelligence community, when asked about a possible vaccine mandate for US federal workers, Biden replied: “That’s under consideration right now”.













