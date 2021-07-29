Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, July 29, 2021


Biden says US must ‘do better on Covid vaccinations

AFP

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Americans “still need to do better” on Covid-19 vaccinations, as US health authorities tightened mask guidelines for parts of the country where infections are surging once again. In a statement following the move by the Centers for Disease Control to require the vaccinated to mask up indoors in high-risk areas, Biden said he would lay out new steps on Thursday to overcome a lag in vaccinations. In a separate address to the US intelligence community, when asked about a possible vaccine mandate for US federal workers, Biden replied: “That’s under consideration right now”.

