Swara’s next is murder mystery ‘Mimamsa’

Actor Swara Bhasker is all set to play an investigative officer yet again in upcoming murder mystery Mimamsa. After receiving rave reviews for Eros Now web series Flesh, this will be the second time that Swara will be seen donning the uniform. Talking about Mimamsa, Swara Bhasker said in a statement, “The experience of shooting for the movie was one of its kind as it kept me invested throughout the shoot, and I am sure that the viewers will be too when they get to watch it. This was also the first film I shot for after lockdown last year, and that makes the movie extremely special to me, and it helped me have a sense of gratitude for the work I do. Without revealing much, I am just going to say that the movie will take you on a journey that is layered, is mysterious, and thought-provoking.” Gagan Puri directorial Mimamsa is bankrolled by Moffy Production and co-produced by KP Production.













