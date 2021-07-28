Maya advises young boy who offered friendship to women

Pakistani film actress Maya Ali has captivated her fans by replying to a young boy who is offering friendship to women on social media platform Instagram.

The leading actress in Pakistan film industry strongly responded to an unknown boy’s post, single log name on social media who is offering friendship to women. She advised him on social media to share all these details with his parents.

According to the reports, recently Maya Ali shared photo of her birthday celebration on the social media and the showbiz personalities congratulated her. She shared her more photos of birthday celebration on July 27. The people commented on the photo including unknown fan.

Commenting on the actress’s post, a user named ‘Single People’ said that I am a young and handsome boy, and looking for a good partner. The user wrote that he is looking for a partner with whom he can speak his heart out and express his feelings and emotions, any interested woman can DM him

After this comment, whether the user was DM or not but Maya Ali replied to the user on the same comment. She wrote, “Beta yeh baat apne Amma Abba se bhi kar ka dakh lo aik bar”. Maya Ali more or less responds to users like this but the response given by Maya Ali to this user has gone viral on social media and applauded by her fans.