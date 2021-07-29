Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 29 July 2021 is being sold for Rs. 94740 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 110500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 29 July 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 110500 Rs. 101291 Rs. 96688 Rs. 82875 per 10 Gram Rs. 94740 Rs. 86844 Rs. 82898 Rs. 71055 per Gram Gold Rs. 9474 Rs. 8684 Rs. 8290 Rs. 7106

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.