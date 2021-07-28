Status of implementation of ADP 2021-22 reviewed

A video conference regarding the review of the implementation status of ADP 2021-22 was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Planning & Development Board Mr. Abdullah Khan Sumbal at P&D Complex. The objective of the meeting was to discuss the approval of the status of un-approved schemes, and the release of funds against ongoing projects at the spending level of all sectors. It was informed that against 4,680 un-approved schemes on 1st July 2021 3,179 schemes have been approved.

Whereas, the progress of approval of schemes at the DDC level remained more than 96%. It was also informed that Finance Department has released 100% funds allocated for approved on-going schemes i.e Rs. 131 billion on 1st July 2021. The Administrative Departments have placed Rs. 68 billion at spending level and balance amount of Rs. 63 billion is yet to be placed at the spending level. The Chair observed that to ensure fast track implementation of ADP 2021-22, the guidelines and timelines notified by the CM Punjab should be followed in the letter and spirit. For this purpose, a proactive approach is required to kick start the implementation of the ADP with a robust monitoring mechanism at all levels.

It was reiterated that regular review meetings on fortnightly basis will be convened at all levels to monitor the implementation of ADP 2021-22. The bottlenecks hindering the implantation of ADP must be highlighted and forward to the concerned quarters of removal. The government will be focusing on streamlining the process by reviewing the status of the main concern. The meeting was attended by all Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners, Members of P&D Board, and other Senior Officers.