Stringent measures urged against drug use in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: The Force Commanders Conference of Anti Narcotics Force on Wednesday recommended stringent measures against drug use in educational institutions.

The conference was held at Headquarters ANF Rawalpindi under the chairmanship of Director General ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, said a news release. Force Commanders of all ANF Regional Directorates and Senior Staff Officers attended the conference.

Director General ANF directed to accelerate the ongoing nationwide drive for apprehension of elements involved in distribution of drugs in educational institutions.

He also directed to come hard on absconders and proclaimed offenders in drug offences, and emphasized on taking proactive and innovative steps to curb the drug trafficking and disruption of drug supply.

The Director General showed satisfaction on the overall performance of ANF.

Progress on counter narcotics operations, international commitments, drug prevention, awareness programs, and treatment of drug addicts at ANF Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers (MATRCs) was comprehensively reviewed.

Current drug situations and emerging tendency towards use of synthetic drugs were also analyzed.

Besides, aspects related to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, discipline of force, best practices and infrastructure development were discussed at length, while futuristic goals were also set-forth with special focus on undertaking fresh initiatives and capacity building plans.