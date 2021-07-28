Six year old girl found dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A six-year-old girl who went missing from Karachi’s Korangi was found dead after being raped.

According to police, they received a complaint about a six-year-old girl missing from Korangi No. 5 last night.

Her parents reported that the girl left the house while playing and did not return.

The police launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from the parents and discovered the girl’s body. The minor is said to have been raped and strangled to death.

According to the doctor, samples for DNA and other tests have been collected. She added that the detailed report will reveal how many suspects raped the girl.

The child’s body was taken to the hospital for a postmortem examination.

The autopsy report has confirmed that the girl was killed after being raped.

In a separate incident, a seven-year-old boy in Shahdara, Lahore, was sexually abused.

According to police, the suspect had been apprehended and a first information report of the incident had been filed.