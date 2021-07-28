NCOC leaves decision to provinces, Punjab to reopen schools from August 2

The NCOC meeting has decided to hold board examinations and schools reopening as per the schedule and there would be no extension in the school holidays.

The meeting left the final decision of reopening of schools and board examinations with n the provinces. In a latest update, provinces have decided to stick to their previous decision and now the Punjab government has decided to open schools from August 2.

Sources say classes may be rescheduled keeping in view of the coronavirus situation. It is important to note that no education minister from any province attended today’s NCOC meeting.

Authorities have intensified the vaccination rollout in the country. NCOC Head Asad Umar said, “Yet another daily vaccination record set. Yesterday 7 lakh 78 thousand vaccinations were carried out. New record for the first dose also… 5 lakh 61 thousand. New target: to inshallah cross 1 million vaccinations in a day.”

The prevalence of the Delta virus in Karachi has alarmed the Sindh authorities where the PPP led Sindh government has restored restrictions including markets opening for limited hours and restrictions on unnecessary travel after 6 pm.

NCOC Head Asad Umar has endorsed the measures taken by the Sindh government. He has warned citizens about the ongoing fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country and wanted all age groups to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.