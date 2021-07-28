Five died, 25 injured in bus accident

LAYYAH: At least five passengers including two women were killed and another 25 sustained serious injuries on Wednesday when a Rawalpindi bound bus turned turtle near Jaman Shah, some nine km away from here.

A spokesperson of Rescue 1122 said that the ill-fated bus met the accident reportedly due to over speeding.

He informed that four people died on the spot while another breathed his last at District Headquarter Hospital Layyah adding that the injured were also shifted to DHQ Layyah and THQ kot Sultan.

The bus turned topsy-turvy while saving a donkey cart, he said and added that four injured were also given first aid.

An eye witness Muhammad Iqbal informed that the bus started journey at quarter past five in the morning from Kot Addu and had an accident at 6am.

He stated that the driver tried his best to avoid the accident by taking three turns, but unfortunately it rammed into a tree as a result of a third turn saving the lives of a donkey cart owner and a thirty year old man Jamil who was on morning walk.

“We helped to take the bodies and injuries out of the bus. Five people had died on the spot while 18 passengers were critically wounded.” Mr Iqbal explained.

The bus belonged to a private company of layyah, he said.

The whereabouts of the driver are unknown, the eyewitness informed.

The dead were identified as Amir Ali age 35, Muhammad Jamil age 30, 55 year old Razo Mai, 30 year old Imran and an unknown woman in her thirties, the spokesperson said,

The wounded included 55 year old Sharifian Bibi, 50 year old Rabnawaz, 38 year old Kalsoom Akhtar and Aqeel Jaffar, 50 year old Abdur Rehamn, 30 year old M.Jamil, Shams-ul-Hassan, and Saleem, Shahid and Zulfiqar. 25 year old Farman and Farah.

Along with 35 year old Mukhtiar, Shoaib, Iqra, Irshad , Munawar, Akmal, and Asim aged 26, he concluded.