Foreign investors express confidence over security environment: OICCI survey

Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), trade body of top 200 foreign investors in Pakistan, released the results of its latest annual security survey 2021 which shows continuing confidence by foreign investors on the security environment in the country.

The survey was conducted from May 21 to June 21, 2021. These OICCI security surveys were being conducted every year since 2015 and were meant to get feedback on the security environment from commercial entities; especially the foreign companies operating in different areas of Pakistan. About two third of OICCI members have their head offices, said OICCI statement here on Wednesday.

Compared to the security situation in mid of 2020, the overall security environment, according to OICCI Survey-2021, has further improved, especially in Lahore (according to 61% of the respondents), KPK (59%), Rest of Punjab (53%) and Karachi (51%). However, some of the members have expressed concern in respect of growing street crimes, especially in Karachi.

Commenting on the survey findings, President OICCI Irfan Siddiqui said the positive perception of the security environment by the leading foreign investors operating in the country is a matter of great satisfaction and also conveys a positive message to potential investors.

“Foreign investors have appreciated the continuing focus of our LEAs on improving the security environment, one of the key components for attracting FDI in the country,” he added.

He said security remains one of the top three concerns for 62% of the respondents, a marginal improvement over 7O% respondents in the 2020 survey.

OICCI President said that it was highly encouraging that despite COVID-19 related travel restrictions since March 2020, the visits of foreign nationals to Pakistan for OICCI members’ business continued during the past one year, though at a lower frequency. Foreign business visitors were mainly from China, United Kingdom, United States of America, Germany, Japan, United Arab Emirates (where several member companies Regional HQ are located), as well as other European and Asian countries.

CEO/Secretary General of OICCI, M. Abdul Aleem observed that OICCI was encouraged with the continuing improvement in the overall security assessment of the foreign investors, which will help in further boosting potential FDI in Pakistan.