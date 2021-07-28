PM urges people to take precautions during heavy monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged people to exercise caution as heavy monsoon rains wreak havoc on the federal capital’s urban infrastructure on Wednesday, with more showers expected.

The Prime Minister said in a tweet from his official account that he has ordered all relevant authorities to be on high alert.

“While warning our citizens about the heavy monsoon rains, I urge them to take special precautions. In addition, I have issued orders to all the agencies responsible for providing emergency services, including the NDMA, to be fully vigilant and ready to deal with any emergency.”

مون سون کےتیز بارانی سلسلےمیں اپنےشہریوں کو خبردار کرتےہوئےمیں انہیں خصوصی احتیاط برتنےکی تاکیدکررہا ہوں۔اس کے ساتھ میں نےاین ڈی ایم اےسمیت ہنگامی خدمات کی فراہمی کے ذمہ دار تمام اداروں کوکسی بھی ہنگامی صورتحال سےنمٹنےکیلئےپوری طرح چوکس اور تیار رہنےکےاحکامات بھی صادرکر دیےہیں۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 28, 2021

In a related development, the Rawal Dam administration has decided to lift the spillway gates because the water reserve had nearly reached its limit due to torrential rains that pounded the federal capital overnight with 330-millimeter volume.

Flood-inducing heavy rains today in the district and surrounding regions caused the Lai Nullahs and connected sectors in Islamabad to flood with torrential flux, bringing the water reservoir to 1749 feet and touching its maximum capacity of 1752 feet.