Pakistan will be directly influenced by anarchy in Afghanistan, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, in an interview to a US media agency, said that political reconciliation is a must in Afghanistan as the United States has failed to find a military solution to the conflict and has withdrawn.

He said Pakistan cannot get involved in the dispute and has always been a partner in peace. He categorically said that there is no military solution to the Afghan issue.

Pakistan has time and again acted as a facilitator to bring the Taliban and the United States to negotiating table, Imran said and added that any kind of unrest in Afghanistan will lead to multiple problems for the country.

Imran Khan said the government has revived the national economy after lots of efforts and now it cannot bear the burden of more Afghan refugees. Insurgency in Afghanistan will force more Afghanis to rush to Pakistan, but we cannot host more refugees, PM Khan made it clear.

The prime minister informed that the Pak-Afghan border is 1500 km long and Pakistan is fencing along it by spending a huge amount. “90 per cent of the work has been completed.”

The prime minister said Pakistan had nothing to do with 9/11 and New York incidents as no Pakistani national was involved in the 9/11 incident, but the country suffered a lot after the incidents.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani should have postponed the elections, said Imran Khan as it would have provided an opportunity for to Taliban to participate in the political process.

Clarifying his comments on the rape crisis in the interview, PM Imran Khan said that his comments were taken out of context, and said that anyone who commits rape is solely responsible for the crime.

“The person who commits rape is fully responsible for the crime; the victim is never responsible” Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically states his thoughts on sexual crimes. He also claimed that his statement was taken out of context deliberately in an interview few weeks ago.