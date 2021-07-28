COAS stresses upon need to deal with drug trafficking with iron hand



Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasized on the importance of the need to deal with drug trafficking with an iron hand in Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Army’s media wing, the army chief paid a visit to the headquarters of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he was given a thorough operational briefing on the ANF’s origins and contributions to drug trafficking control in the country.

“Drug peddlers and those involved in its production are a threat to national security and relentless enemies of humanity,” General Bajwa said while interacting with the officers and staff.

“Drug money is being used for promotion of terrorism and therefore, it is important that drug dealers are dealt with iron hands,” he was quoted as saying.

During the visit, the army chief also lauded the efforts of the ANF in controlling drug trafficking in Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival, General Bajwa was received by ANF Director-General Major General Muhammad Arif Malik.