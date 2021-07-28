Sajid Sadpara decides against retrieving bodies of the fallen climbers

Sajid Sadpara and other mountaineers ascended K2, the world’s second highest peak, a day after his father Mohammad Ali Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri, and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr were discovered dead at the bottleneck.

Sajid Sadpara’s Twitter account announced the climber’s K2 summit, along with Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly and Pasang Kaji Sherpa, who launched an expedition to find the bodies of the three mountaineers who died.

Ali Sadpara wrote in his message that the last few days have been challenging and fortunate for them all, high in the mountains.

He said that the last few days have been challenging and lucky for us all, high up in the mountains. The whole nation was waiting and looking to hear about search and recovery of their hero Ali Sadpara.

He said that they were lucky enough to find the bodies of my companions from K2 winter2021 summit and were trying to secure and preserve it at a safe location for further possibilities.

Due to being at a very technical and dangerous slope, retrieving the bodies in the first place is challenging.

In order to honour his father along with lost companions, he have once again set my foot on the summit of K2 this

morning at 8:10am.

He further said he issecuring bodies of fallen climbers to a safe place and instant retrieval from above the bottleneck is not possible without endangering many lives. Possibilities of retrieving bodies without further damages and without risking lives would be done at later stage after consulting families and experts.

He thanked the nation for their love and prayers and requested everyone at K2 not to share any photo/video of the bodies, as it’s very painful for all families and friends.

