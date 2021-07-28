Shakira’s children are not allowed to listen mother’s songs at home: here is why

Children of the famous globally renowned singer Shakira are not allowed to listen to the songs of their mother at home.

Famous Columbian singer, mentioning it in her recent interview at Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t make them listen to my music”.

She said, “I try to avoid playing my own music in my house, in my own environment.”

“I try to give them as much normalcy as I can,” said the pop iconic singer.

Shakira added, “I can’t deny they can’t escape the reality that I’m a public person, as well as their dad. But we try to provide as much normalcy as we can, and live really as very simple people”.

The singer added, “He doesn’t understand videos very well”.

“He’s like, ‘OK, what are videos for? I don’t understand! It has nothing to do with the song!’ I’m like, ‘OK, you know what, let’s not discuss this right now!'”