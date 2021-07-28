Covid positivity rate rises to 7.8%, claiming 44 more lives

ISLAMABAD: In the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 has claimed 44 more lives across Pakistan, bringing the total death toll to 23,133.

According to the recent National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) updates, 52,291 samples were tested, resulting in 4,119 new cases of Covid-19.

According to the report, the infection positivity rate was 7.8% with the cases increasing to 1,015,827 with 3,262 additional cases.

The NCOC has reported a total of 2,898 patients who are currently in critical care at hospitals across the country.

A total of 935,742 people have recovered from the disease since the pandemic began.

With 371,762 covid cases, Sindh remains the most affected province, followed by Punjab with 354,312 cases. 142,400 cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 86,226 in Islamabad, and 29,861 in Balochistan, while 7,896 COVID-19 cases were reported in Gilgit Baltistan and 23,370 in AJK.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus crisis in Karachi has worsened, with a number of hospitals in Sindh’s provincial capital ceasing to admit coronavirus patients due to a lack of space.

The corona wards at government-run hospitals in Karachi, according to Pakistan Islamic Medical Association Karachi President and renowned surgeon Dr. Abullah Muttaqi, have become overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.

He had revealed that the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which had first appeared in India, now accounts for 100 percent of cases in Karachi.