19-year-old Pakistani makes world record by scaling k2

A nineteen-year-old Pakistani climber, ShehrozeKashif, on Tuesday became the youngest mountaineer to summit K2, the world’s second-highest peak, a private TV channel reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Kashif on his achievement.The Embassy of the United States in Islamabad also congratulated the young mountaineer on his accomplishment.

The amazing feat from Kashif, a resident of Lahore, came about two months after he became the youngest climber to summit the world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest as part of the SST Expedition 2021.

A passionate climber, Shehroze first started climbing at the age of 11, summiting the Makra Peak (3,885m). Moving on from there, he aced Musa kaMassalah (4,080m), aged 12, followed by the Chembra Peak (4,600m).

This was followed by MinglikSarShimshal (6,050m) at age 13, the K2 Gondogoro La K2 Base Camp (5,585m) at age 14 and Khurdopin Pass (5,890m) at age 15. At 17 years of age, he climbed Broad peak (8,047m) earning the title ‘The Broad Boy’ and reached the peak of Khusar Gang-Alpine Style (6,050m) at 18 years of age.

At the age of 19, he conquered Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak at 8849m, becoming one of the youngest in the country to do so.