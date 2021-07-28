Pakistan, KSA underline need to further broaden bilateral ties

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Tuesday underscored the need to broaden the spectrum of bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interests.

Both countries reiterated their commitment to institutionalise the bilateral relations so as to make enhanced progress in the areas of trade and economy.

This was discussed at a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the visiting Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who called on the president, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

Welcoming the Saudi foreign minister, the president said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with KSA and wanted to further expand economic and trade relations with the brotherly country.

He highly commended the vision of Saudi leadership, particularly the Vision-2030 and the “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” Initiative, recently launched by the Crown Prince.

He thanked the leadership of KSA for taking care of the Pakistani community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president congratulated the Saudi Government over the successful organization of Hajj during the global pandemic.

He also highlighted the atrocities being committed by India against the innocent Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He urged the international community to put pressure on India to stop human rights violations and grant the Kashmiris their right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

The president asked the visiting dignitary to convey his sincere wishes and warm regards to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He expressed the hope that the visit of foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud would further cement bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Saudi foreign minister said that both countries enjoyed true brotherly relations and Saudi Arabia desired to maintain the existing momentum of bilateral cooperation.

He said that the leadership of his country attached importance to its ties with Pakistan and wanted to further push forward economic relations between the two brotherly countries.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistan was committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia.

In a meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud here at the Foreign Office, Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia.

Qureshi said the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had strong and robust foundations and was poised to acquire a new level, the Foreign Office said following the meeting.

He paid rich tribute to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for achieving new heights of progress and development of the Kingdom under their visionary leadership.

The two Foreign Ministers had wide-ranging talks covering bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of common interest.

Recalling the successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia in May tbis year, the two foreign ministers reviewed implementation status of the decisions taken during the visit.

The two sides agreed to continue working closely to further strengthen bilateral relations in all spheres, with a particular focus on trade, investments, energy, the environment, and culture.

The two Foreign Ministers expressed satisfaction on the ongoing work related to the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC), which is a highest level platform designed to impart strategic direction to the development of Pakistan-Saudi relations.

The two sides agreed that the SPSCC will play a catalytic role in fostering enhanced bilateral cooperation in all fields.

FM Qureshi offered Pakistan’s full support in realization of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, including thorough sharing of experience and provision of requisite professional and technical manpower.

He highlighted Pakistan’s shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics – with emphasis on three central pillars of peace, development partnerships, and connectivity.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted the transformational China Pakistan Economic Corridor project and noted the vast opportunities for investments in the Special Economic Zones.

Qureshi highlighted the human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and underlined Pakistan’s principled position on the peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He thanked the Kingdom for its steadfast support for the Kashmir cause.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also apprised the his Saudi counterpart about Pakistan’s perspective for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Emphasizing that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister underlined Pakistan’s sincere and serious efforts for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

He stated that durable peace and stability in Afghanistan would open up new avenues for regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

Highlighting the hardships being faced by Pakistani nationals due to current Covid-related travel restrictions, Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed the hope that in view of improved situation on the ground in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia would take steps to facilitate their travel to the Kingdom.

Commensurate with the close and cordial relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministers of the two countries hold frequent consultations on all subjects of common interest.

The visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister to Pakistan imparts further impetus to the positive momentum in bilateral exchanges and deepening mutual cooperation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting dignitary and accompanying delegation.