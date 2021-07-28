Zardari seeks exemption from attendance in US property case

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has sought exemption from attendance in Islamabad High Court (IHC) today (Wednesday) in US property case. Former president filed the exemption plea through his counsel Farooq H Naik Tuesday. The plea said that Asif Ali Zardari is sick, therefore, he be granted exemption. His medical reports were also made part of the plea. NAB has been made respondent in the petition. A two members bench of IHC will hear Asif Ali Zardari exemption plea Wednesday. It may be recalled that Asif Ali Zardari has already challenged his summons issued by NAB in US property case.













